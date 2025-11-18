Destiny Capital Corp CO Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $325,596.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,721 shares in the company, valued at $16,860,951. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,566. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $602.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $710.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.