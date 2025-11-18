DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $4.4531 billion for the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $172,715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 274.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 642,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $142,797,000 after acquiring an additional 470,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $579,226,000 after acquiring an additional 391,694 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,693,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,470,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.29.

View Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.