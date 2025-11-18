DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE: DBRG):

11/5/2025 – DigitalBridge Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – DigitalBridge Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – DigitalBridge Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – DigitalBridge Group was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/13/2025 – DigitalBridge Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – DigitalBridge Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – DigitalBridge Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

