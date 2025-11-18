DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,030,000 after acquiring an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,014,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,552,000 after purchasing an additional 458,452 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,778 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,138.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 4,486,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 249,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,566,273.60. This trade represents a 11.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,013.97. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,919 shares of company stock worth $12,109,102. 47.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.