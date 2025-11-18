DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $213.48 and last traded at $213.66. 1,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.02.

DSV A/S Trading Down 3.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.35.

DSV A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.