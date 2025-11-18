Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.33 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.7% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.5% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.52 and a 200-day moving average of $227.43. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

