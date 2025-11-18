Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. 2,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFGSY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eiffage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Eiffage Trading Up 0.8%

Eiffage Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

