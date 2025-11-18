Ellington Credit (EARN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Ellington Credit has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $195.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.5%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 533.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 104,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 45,845 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Credit from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

