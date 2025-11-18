Embecta (EMBC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Embecta to post earnings of $0.4550 per share and revenue of $265.6610 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

EMBC opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. Embecta has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Embecta by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

