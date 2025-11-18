Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,883 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,421,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,864,000 after buying an additional 724,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,144,000 after acquiring an additional 545,775 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.24.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,753,318.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

