Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,852.7% during the first quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 118,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 114,908 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 600,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,953 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,512,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,076,000 after purchasing an additional 65,642 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,237,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

