Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $119.48 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $119,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 35.9% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $342.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.23. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

