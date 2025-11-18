Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,388.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,336.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,253.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,471.06.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,840.27. The trade was a 60.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,375. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,249 shares of company stock worth $16,338,723. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

