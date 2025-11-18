Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $302,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 146,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 466,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,465,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $97.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

