Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,980,000 after purchasing an additional 208,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,750,000 after buying an additional 516,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,555,000 after buying an additional 144,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,830,000 after buying an additional 74,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,100,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,689,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $203.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.46, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.86.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

