Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,209 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Insider Activity

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $3,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,715,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,063.45. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $1,017,065.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,790.08. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,801,909 shares of company stock valued at $17,113,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTS. Craig Hallum lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

