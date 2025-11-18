Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $183.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

Shares of ICE opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

