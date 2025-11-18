Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $576.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $600.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.92.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

