Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,219 Astronics Corporation $ATRO

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,774,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Astronics during the second quarter worth $15,046,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Astronics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 332,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,521,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 579.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 196,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

ATRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Astronics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ATRO opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. Astronics Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -417.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. Astronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astronics news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $43,082.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,678.56. This represents a 51.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

