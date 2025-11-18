Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

