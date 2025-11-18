Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 872,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after buying an additional 59,276 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 168,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 638,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.