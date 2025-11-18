Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 399 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. City Center Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $135.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

