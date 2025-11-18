Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 9,136 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 63,488 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 94,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 301,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of F opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

