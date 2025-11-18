Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Shares of ENB opened at C$67.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$56.51 and a 12-month high of C$70.39.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.75%.The company had revenue of C$14.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.511912 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 146.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

