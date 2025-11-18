Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.25. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

