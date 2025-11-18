Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,717 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2025

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYSFree Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 291.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.80 and a 1-year high of $212.98. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.72 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KRYS. Guggenheim set a $224.00 price target on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.