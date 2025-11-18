Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,717 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 291.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.80 and a 1-year high of $212.98. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.72 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRYS. Guggenheim set a $224.00 price target on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.