Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NexGen Energy $NXE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,095 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of NexGen Energy worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 45.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 318.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 11,584.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexGen Energy last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

