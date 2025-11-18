Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vaxcyte worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 36.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 401.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of PCVX opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.06. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $94.76.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

