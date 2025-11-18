Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF $SIHY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIHY. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,811,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 51,911 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 856,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIHY opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Profile

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.