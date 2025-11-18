Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Utilities $UPW

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW – Free Report) by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 12.50% of ProShares Ultra Utilities worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ProShares Ultra Utilities alerts:

Separately, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities in the second quarter worth $470,000.

ProShares Ultra Utilities Price Performance

ProShares Ultra Utilities stock opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $104.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.20.

ProShares Ultra Utilities Profile

ProShares Ultra Utilities’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 20th. The 4-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th.

(Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.