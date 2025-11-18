Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF $BYLD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYLD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

