Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1,082.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

COKE opened at $159.65 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.21 and a 52 week high of $162.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

