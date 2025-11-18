Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 21.5% in the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,091,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 992,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 111,428 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 913,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $85,895,000 after buying an additional 317,850 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,731,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,250. The trade was a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $134.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

