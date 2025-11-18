Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited $TIGR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of UP Fintech worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its position in UP Fintech by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 6,260,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 48.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,398,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 777,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $9,467,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UP Fintech by 818.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 112,816 shares during the period. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TIGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.10 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

TIGR opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

