Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 155,951 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 155,951 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 261,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 52,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

