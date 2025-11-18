Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

Equitable Stock Down 4.3%

EQH opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.17. Equitable has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $134,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,411.86. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,932. This trade represents a 20.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,905. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Equitable by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

