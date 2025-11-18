Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Trading Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.18. 16,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 38,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Euro Tech
Euro Tech Price Performance
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.