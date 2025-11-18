Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Trading Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.18. 16,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 38,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Euro Tech

Euro Tech Price Performance

About Euro Tech

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

(Get Free Report)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.