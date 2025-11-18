Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 364 and last traded at GBX 360. Approximately 564,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 542,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.

Get Everplay Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Everplay Group from GBX 425 to GBX 470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 400 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Everplay Group from GBX 405 to GBX 455 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 455.

Read Our Latest Report on EVPL

Everplay Group Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of £518.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 383.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 353.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 10.50 EPS for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everplay Group Plc will post 24.1106719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everplay Group

In other news, insider Deborah Jayne Bestwick sold 3,243,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total value of £11,999,999.10. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everplay Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everplay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everplay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.