FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.1440 and last traded at $4.1440. Approximately 1,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.3320.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

