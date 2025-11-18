Financial Survey: SilverBox Corp IV (SBXD) versus The Competition

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SilverBox Corp IV to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SilverBox Corp IV and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBox Corp IV 1 0 0 0 1.00 SilverBox Corp IV Competitors 231 266 217 3 1.99

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 126.99%. Given SilverBox Corp IV’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBox Corp IV has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares SilverBox Corp IV and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBox Corp IV N/A $3.48 million 75.25 SilverBox Corp IV Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 93.51

SilverBox Corp IV’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SilverBox Corp IV. SilverBox Corp IV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBox Corp IV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBox Corp IV N/A N/A N/A SilverBox Corp IV Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

SilverBox Corp IV peers beat SilverBox Corp IV on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

SilverBox Corp IV Company Profile

Silverbox Corp. IV is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

