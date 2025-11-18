Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,005 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $267.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

