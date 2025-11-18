First Bancorp Inc ME Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

First Bancorp Inc ME cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $267.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

