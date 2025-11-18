First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $100.44 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,787 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $100,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

