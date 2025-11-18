First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $285.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $293.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,151,037. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

