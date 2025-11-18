First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.4118.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Horizon news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $165,637.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 128,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,329.24. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 307,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,551,375.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,768 shares of company stock worth $5,721,862. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 873.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 156.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE FHN opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

