Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

FTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Flotek Industries Trading Down 4.3%

Flotek Industries stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $426.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.59%. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi sold 66,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $984,922.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 197,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,768.15. This represents a 25.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 130.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 55,543 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

