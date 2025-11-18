Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.4773.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.
Fluence Energy stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
