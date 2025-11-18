Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.6333.
FMX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th.
View Our Latest Report on Fomento Economico Mexicano
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fomento Economico Mexicano Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano stock opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.60 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.9982 per share. This represents a $7.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 89.92%.
Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fomento Economico Mexicano
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.