Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMXGet Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.6333.

FMX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,296,000 after buying an additional 141,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,369,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 84.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano stock opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.60 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.9982 per share. This represents a $7.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

