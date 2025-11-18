Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 274 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,817 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $507.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.45 and its 200-day moving average is $497.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $633.59.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

