Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 385.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 519.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $6,519,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,600. This trade represents a 82.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $6,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,960. The trade was a 81.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,542,237 shares of company stock valued at $134,996,350. 46.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

